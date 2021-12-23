Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post sales of $413.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.50 million and the lowest is $413.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

KOP stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $654.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Koppers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Koppers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Koppers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

