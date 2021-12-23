Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $94,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

