Bank of America Corp DE Has $99.75 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.05% of Aramark worth $99,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after purchasing an additional 312,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,563,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

