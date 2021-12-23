Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Provident Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVBC opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $320.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

