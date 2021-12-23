Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agora by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agora by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agora by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,065,000 after buying an additional 1,429,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agora by 1,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after buying an additional 1,655,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after buying an additional 361,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of -0.16. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

