Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 7,687 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Genie Energy worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Genie Energy by 95.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 380,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNE opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $140.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

