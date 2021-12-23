Signaturefd LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

