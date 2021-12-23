Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 5,602 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Clipper Realty worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.00. Clipper Realty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

