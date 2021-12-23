Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Hershey by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $188.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $192.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

