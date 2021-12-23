Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 227,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 233.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

