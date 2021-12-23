Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
KEP stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
