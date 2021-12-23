Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

KEP stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

