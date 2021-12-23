Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after buying an additional 96,821 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.