Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CEMEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CEMEX by 26.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,220,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at about $50,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NYSE CX opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

