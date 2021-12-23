Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

