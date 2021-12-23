Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $97.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

