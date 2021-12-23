Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,983 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $124.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.90.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

