PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.41 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCE. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

