Chicago Capital LLC Has $86.03 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 43,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

