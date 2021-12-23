Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

MSFT opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.