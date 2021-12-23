WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Saia were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.06.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA opened at $313.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.