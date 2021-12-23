George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$1,426,701.71 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,106.78.

Shares of WN opened at C$147.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.36. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$150.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

