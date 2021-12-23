Daniel Sturman Sells 16,667 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $1,631,532.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total value of $4,664,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15.

NYSE RBLX opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

