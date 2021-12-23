WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,887 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 509,751 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

