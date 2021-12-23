Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$2,720,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00.

TSE TFII opened at C$136.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.39. The company has a market cap of C$12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$64.74 and a 1 year high of C$148.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.16.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

