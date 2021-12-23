WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,460 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Vertiv by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Vertiv by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 917,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 135,631 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vertiv by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VRT opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

