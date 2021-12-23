WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,424 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1,143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $453.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.29. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $456.16. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

