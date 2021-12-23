PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) vs. GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Head to Head Analysis

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A PHX Minerals -27.90% -4.18% -2.76%

This table compares GrowMax Resources and PHX Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A PHX Minerals $21.97 million 3.27 -$6.22 million ($0.24) -9.08

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PHX Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GrowMax Resources and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

