WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $755,000 Holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

APT stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -1.53. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

