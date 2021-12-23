WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,727 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 423.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $67.31 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,317 shares of company stock worth $2,989,634. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

