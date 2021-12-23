Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.01. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

