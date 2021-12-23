AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

AptarGroup stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

