Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 1,349,819 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 351.5% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,985,000 after buying an additional 1,164,575 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $20,741,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $19,018,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

IVZ opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

