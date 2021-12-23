State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,538 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,228,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $166.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

