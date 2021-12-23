State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.83 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

OC stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.