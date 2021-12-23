State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,163 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

NYSE:TAP opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.