Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.96 Million

Brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report sales of $151.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.60 million and the lowest is $151.20 million. American Public Education reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $417.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in American Public Education by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $420.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

