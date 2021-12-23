Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.96 Million

Brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report sales of $151.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.60 million and the lowest is $151.20 million. American Public Education reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $417.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Public Education.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.
NASDAQ:APEI opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $420.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
