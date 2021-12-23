Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,850 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $41.29 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.