Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.85.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

