Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

EXP opened at $161.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

