Stephens Inc. AR Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

SHV stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

