Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

