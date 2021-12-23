Stephens Inc. AR Invests $549,000 in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Toast stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.