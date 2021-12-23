Stephens Inc. AR Buys 457 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tronox were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tronox by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Tronox by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tronox by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 321,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

