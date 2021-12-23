Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Truist increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $153.03.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

