Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.