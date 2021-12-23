New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of E.W. Scripps worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

SSP opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.91. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

