Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.60%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

