New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Blucora worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 798.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 81,261.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth $188,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.68 million, a PE ratio of -41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

