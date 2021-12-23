New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Interface worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interface by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in Interface by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 912,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $934.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.86. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

