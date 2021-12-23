Strs Ohio Acquires 19,500 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Oceaneering International worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

